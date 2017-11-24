REVIEW: King’s Lynn film music festival hits right notes

Festival of Film Music – Norfolk Symphony Orchestra

It was a tonic, and really exciting, to see Lynn’s Corn Exchange packed to the rafters with an enthusiastic audience, including many young people, at a popular Norfolk Symphony Orchestra Concert entitled: Festival of Film Music.

The first half of the concert consisted of a very entertaining composition for Narrator and Orchestra entitled: The Composer Is Dead. As you may have guessed the story is about the killing of a composer, which takes place in an orchestra; although the piece is suitable for a family audience it was originally designed to help introduce children to the instruments of the orchestra, rather in the manner of Prokofiev’s ‘Peter and the Wolf’ or Britten’s ‘Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra’. This intriguing musical ‘murder mystery’ (no, I’m not going to reveal ‘who dunnit’), was created by Nathaniel Stookey and Lemony Snicket (real name Daniel Handler) famous for his children’s book, also made into a film: A Series of Unfortunate Events.

On this occasion our first rate narrator was the talented actor, Charlie Hotson, who started his acting career here in King’s Lynn, and members of the orchestra and conductor Philip Hesketh All contributed to a successful murder!

In the second half of the concert well loved film music was played with great verve and panache. The ever popular Star Wars Suite by John Williams proved popular, naturally, and The Violin Soloist in the Schindler’s List Theme was Philippa Barton who played her part with eloquence and tenderness. Other composers represented were John Barry and Erich Korngold and the Concert finished with a rousing March from The Bridge on the River Kwai by Sir Malcolm Arnold, who had strong connections with us here in West Norfolk.

A really great concert, here’s to the next in the new year: ‘Three of Music’s Finest’.

Andy Tyler