Show-stopping voice for Adele Songbook tribute at King’s Lynn

Someone Like You

Saturday, November 25, 7.30pm, £22.50

Touring UK theatres for the very first time, Someone Like You (The Adele Songbook) is an immaculate celebration of one of our generation’s finest singer-songwriters.

Hand-picked by Adele herself on Graham Norton’s BBC Adele Special, the outstanding Katie Markham has the show-stopping voice and captivating charisma to deliver all your favourite Adele hits in an enthralling concert performance.

The show faithfully recreates the magic of three record-breaking albums 19, 21 and 25 − including Chasing Pavements, Make You Feel My Love, Set Fire To The Rain, Someone Like You, Hello, Rolling In The Deep and the multi-million seller Skyfall.