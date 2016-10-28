South Wootton houses rehearsals for The Mikado

Rehearsals for West Norfolk Gilbert and Sullivan Society’s vibrant production of The Mikado, are under way at North Wootton Village Hall.

The Mikado, last performed by the society in 2012 at the Corn Exchange, is an excellent show for first-timers and experienced players alike.

Comedy, pathos and some wonderful music abound, and its Japanese setting enhances it as possibly the best-loved of all the operettas.

If you would like a chance to sing and act in King’s Lynn, the Society is still looking for new members to join rehearsals, especially tenors and altos. Further information is on the society’s website wngands.co.uk or from the Secretary at secwngs@gmail.com. Or 01553 631820.

For many years the society has offered an annual production, and is again working with sponsors to raise funds for local and national charities.

Performances will be at the Arts Centre on Wednesday to Saturday, February 1-4.

The production is once again in the capable professional hands of Andrew Nicklin as director.

Michael Hankinson continues as musical director following the Society’s production of Yeomen of the Guard, and is looking to strengthen the links between the society and the King’s Lynn Sinfonia through future productions.