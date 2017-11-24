Spring 2018 brings a show for everyone at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

Spring 2018 brings a show for everyone at the Lynn Alive Corn Exchange, and a copy of the brochure is available now.

Returning by popular demand is Remembering Fred (Thursday, May 10) – celebrating the legacy of Hollywood icon Fred Astaire. After a sell out show in 2017, Strictly Come Dancing’s Janette and Aljaz are back with their wonderful production.

No Caption ABCDE

Other Strictly stars coming with their fabulous dance shows are Pasha (Wednesday, March 28), Kristine Rihanoff and Robin Windsor with Dance to the Music (Monday, January 15) and An Audience with Ian Waite and Oti Mabuse (Wed, April 25).

Some treats are in store for children this season with Cirque Du Hilarious (Tuesday, Feb 13), perfect for a family theatre trip in half term! Meanwhile, Bobby Davro returns in the Easter Panto: Beauty & The Beast (Thur, April 12). Dani Harmer from CBBC’s Tracy Beaker and Strictly star will also be joining him on this dazzling performance.

Also in the Easter holidays is Horrible Histories – More of Barmy Britain (Monday, April 9) is your child a budding Morticia, Fester, Lerch or Gomez? We have the Brilliant Theatre Arts holding Addams Family Auditions (Sunday, April 15). In May is an exciting new show Dinosaur World Live (Saturday 12 & Sun 13) a brand new Dino-mite Adventure!

Some musicals coming this season is the fantastic new show Wannabe (Sat, Mar 10) featuring your favourite Spice Girls hits, also the hilarious Menopause The Musical (Thur, May 3) with Maureen Nolan, plus other stars, book now for the ultimate girls night out! Another perfect ladies night out is The Dreamboys (Friday, May 25) a show you will not forget quickly!

A packed stand-up comedy season starts with the popular Jim Davidson (Jan 16 & 17). In February we are pleased to welcome back Ed Byrne (Mon, February 5) and Reginald D Hunter (Tue, Feb 27) brings his acclaimed UK tour for the first time. Jasper Carrott (Fri, Mar 16) is back with his new show – Stand Up and Rock, and we welcome Britain’s Got Talent 2017 finalist Daliso Chaponda (May 19) with the stories that the press can’t print! Joe Lycett (Apr 20) and Katherine Ryan (Jan 19) have sold out.

If you want to see future stars of comedy the Alive Corn Exchange Comedy Clubs (Jan 18, Feb 28, Mar 21 & Apr 19), sponsored by Duff Morgan King’s Lynn, showcase four rising stars from the touring circuit in a relaxed cabaret setting.

Live music this season includes: Some Guys Have all the Luck – The Rod Stewart Story (Fri, Feb 9) with the massive hits like Maggie May, Baby Jane, etc; plus The Illegal Eagels (Sat, Mar 24), Rumours of Fleetwood Mac (Apr 26) celebrating 40 years of the Rumours!

For music from the 50’s and 60’s we have Lets Twist Again (Jan 27), The Elvis Years (Sat, Mar 3), Neil Sands and his West End cast are back with Land Of Hope and Glory (Wed, Feb 7) Bringing Back The 60’s (Thu, Mar 1), Let’s Hang On (Fri, Mar 9), and Patsy Cline & Friends (May 4). Walk Right Back (May 20) tells you the story of the very successful Everly Brothers, and an award winning production of The Good Old Days of Variety (May 24) features star of stage and TV Duggie Brown.

If the 70’s and 80’s are more your era we have Smokie (Thu, Mar 8), the ELO Experience (Thu, Mar 15) with their Greatest Hits and More Tour, the talented Elkie Brooks (Sun, Mar 25) and for A Night to remember with– Shalamar (FRI 27 APR)!

New shows coming to Alive Corn Exchange this Spring-time are Motowns How Sweet It Is (Thu, Jan 25), Women In Rock (Feb 3) the UK’s only live show dedicated to the worlds greatest female rock legends!

Plus: The Ultimate Queen Tribute Mercury (Sat, Feb 17), An Evening with Levison Wood (Thu, Feb 22), The Rocket Man (Feb 23) a tribute to Sir Elton John, Jason Donovan and His Amazing Midlife Crisis (Feb 24), which has been rescheduled from November 3, 2017.

With a reshuffle of members of Beautiful South we have The South (Sun, Mar 11) with some of their fabulous hits, another great artist’s songs you’ll love is bought to you with the show Fastlove (Fri, Mar 23) A Tribute to George Michael.

The A.L TEAM LIVE (Sun, Feb 4) are here again after the great success last season with this unique fitness event, sponsored by Jordan’s Fitness King’s Lynn.

The wonderful opera Madama Butterfly (Sun, Jan 28) and La Traviata (Sun, Mar 4) return with their full orchestras, soloists and highly praised chorus. Also returning is the unique Ballet Cymru who pride themselves on being different and Cinderella (May 27) will be no exception, with a brand new music score and circus elements combined with the finest classical dance.

Psychic Sally is on her 10th Anniversary Tour called Kisses to Heaven (Wed, May 16), new show Voodoo is bought to you by The Circus of Horrors in April (Apr 17).

More live music and an MBE we have Joe Brown (Sun, Feb 11), for Blues music there is The Blues band (Fri, Feb 16), For an Irish twist of music come along to see Seven Drunken Nights (Thu, Mar 22), Performing their 10th Anniversary Tour is Blake (Apr 22), the UK’s premier Rock & Roll production That’ll Be The Day (Apr 21), Celebrating 59 years of music are The Drifters (May 17), to get your fill of Abba songs come along to see Thank you for the Music (May 18).

For the full programme of what’s in store at the Corn Exchange, pick up a copy of our new brochure which was available from Monday (November 20).

Tickets for all shows are available from Box Office on 01553 764864 or book online www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk