Swaffham date for Martyn Joseph

Award-winning acoustic guitarist and singer-songwriter Martyn Joseph checks in at Swaffham Assembly House on Saturday, November 5, as part of his extensive winter UK tour.

A powerful singer and songwriter gifted with the rare ability to speak to the soul with his expressive and poignant lyrics, Martyn’s been compared to Bruce Springsteen but has carved his own style and reputation as a mesmerising live performer.

A unique talent driven by passion, social awareness and love for his trade, his music empowers and speaks for the many.

His song There’s Always Maybe won the best folk song category in the 2012 World Independent Music Awards. Social justice is ever-present throughout his music, which has been recognised with numerous humanitarian awards and plaudits.

His latest album ‘Sanctuary’ has just been released to popular and critical acclaim.

Martyn delivers challenging narratives, tackling the complexity of the human condition but underpinned with a promise of hope. BBC Radio 2’s Bob Harris observed: “Martyn is one of our most intelligent writers.

“He gets better and better like the finest of wines.”

He has won the love of audiences across the USA, Canada and Europe and toured with Art Garfunkel,

Jools Holland, Suzanne Vega, Mike and The Mechanics and Joan Armatrading.

A raconteur weaving tales on topical concerns, he tells stories of the fragility of love, with a magical ability to reach out to his listeners through his passion and humour.

Two years ago Martyn launch his Let Yourself Trust, a not-for-profit organisation which aims to challenge injustice, educating via advocacy, campaigning for human rights and raising issues otherwise ignored.

Reviewers have singled him out as an unmissable solo performer whose music stays with you long after the show has ended.

A unique talent, driven by passion and love for his trade, Martyn continues to write, sing and play from the heart.

It’s a road he’s been travelling for most of his life and, as he often tells his audience, ‘you keep turning up and so will I’.

Tickets are £16 from Ceres Bookshop in Swaffham telephone 01760 722504 and on-line at bit.ly/2atbUNM