Top singer at King’s Lynn charity soul night

Top singer Diane Shaw and her band headline The King’s Lynn No. 1 Soul Club charity soul night on Saturday, September 9, and will take place from 7.30pm until 1am.

Shaw has performed alongside soul legends like Tito Jackson, The Stylistics, Martha Reeves, Sister Sledge and Alexander O’Neal, and will appear at the town’s Corn Exchange.

All profits will be shared between: Red Wellies, The Lisa Wiles Brain Tumour Research Charity and The Magpie Centre, West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled.

DJ’s appearing at the Soul, Motown and Northern night are Yocky (Barnsley), Colin and Julie Shepherd (Hull), Derek Smiley (Cambridge), Sue Simper (Runcton Holme), and John Hall and Zola (Lynn).

Tickets are £15 and are available from the Corn Exchange box office only. Contact them on 01553 764864 or email cornexchangeadmin@aliveleisure.co.uk

All enquiries to Gordon Chilvers on 07836 630564.