Walpole St Andrew date for Flukes

Fenland Ukuleles were out in the community providing entertainment for good causes at the weekend.

On Saturday evening they were at St Andrew’s Church, Walpole St Andrew, performing for the Churches Conservation Trust, who were holding an event for the roof repair fund.

The evening was very well attended with a church full of an appreciative audience.

Some were even dancing in the aisles and enjoyed a varied programme of music covering a period from the 1930’s to the 1990’s.

On Sunday ‘Flukes’ were back in King’s Lynn appearing in the Gallery at Hanse House as part of the Heritage Day celebrations.

They performed two separate sets during the afternoon. Both audiences expressed their appreciation at such a varied and enjoyable music. Several people said how pleasantly surprised they were as they did not know what to expect.

Flukes chairman, Iain Miller, said: “Having worked so hard over this weekend, and time the group spend practising for performances, it is really satisfying that so many people have enjoyed themselves and that we have been able to contribute to the local community.”

Flukes are a community based, non-profit making, musical club who welcome beginners and experienced ukulele players to provide a fun learning and performance platform for the members, although learning is the primary purpose.

They currently meet on Wednesday evenings at the Freebridge Community Centre, Providence Street, Lynn. Membership is now around 35.

Anyone wishing to join Flukes should contact Iain Miller on 01945 780331.