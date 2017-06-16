Walpole St Peter and Tilney All Saints pupils at the cathedral

Children from sister schools Anthony Curton School at Walpole St Peter and Tilney All Saints Primary Schools went to Ely Cathedral to participate in a Science and God Festival.

A few months ago they were asked to compose a song with the theme of Science and God.

Presentations from Bishop David to Lucy Davis (left) of Tilney All Saints Primary School and Gracie Cochrane from Anthony Curton, Walpole St Peter

An exciting visit from the Faraday Institute, Cambridge, helped to enthuse the children and give them some inspiration.

And after approximately six hours the children came up with their song “Sing It Loud and Sing It Proud”. They had written the lyrics and the melody!

At Ely Cathedral the children were full of excitement at the prospect of recording their song and the nerves kicked in as they stood in front of the cameras and microphones! Supported by the music coordinator team from Anthony Curton and Tilney All Saints (Mrs Taylor, Mrs Marsh and Miss Williams,) the children performed with confidence and precision.

Not only did they have the chance to record their song but they also got to take part in many different science activities.

Miss Williams, part of the music coordinator team, said: “We are incredibly proud of the children and the song they have written and performed.

“It was a brilliant opportunity for our schools to be part of and it was an amazing achievement for all of the children involved.”

The song will be published within a hymn book for schools and will be available to watch on YouTube within approximately a month.