West Norfolk’s Battle of the Bands semi-finals under way

As you read this the semi -finals of the Twisted Melon Battle Of The Bands 2017 is well underway.

Thursday evening saw the ‘On Air’ semi-final. Ashleigh Tuttle and Triston Finnis hosted as part of their brand new weekly alternative and new show.

Sam Coe and the Longshadows

Damaged, Dog Fight, Flint Moore, Hot Raisin, Half Price Drinks, Mammal Not Fish, Sam Coe & The Longshadows, The High Points, The Wise Naive and Vulpes all had their chosen track played, plus their individual one-minute promos.

At the end of the show voting opened and now it’s up to you, the public, to choose your favourite act. To listen to all the tracks and cast your vote head over to the KLFM webpage and click on Battle Of The Bands.

But that’s only the beginning!

Over the next two Sundays the acts are split into two semi-finals – this Sunday from 4pm at the Downham Market Club and then on the 28th at the William Burt, West Winch, from 7pm.

Mammal Not Fish

Two acts will automatically progress from each, with the judges’ scores being added to the public vote. The highest scoring third placed act will join them for the grand final on June 4.

From there the winner and runner-up will perform at this summer’s Festival Too as well as a number of other great festivals and events including HiFields in Newmarket, Party At The Range, Ely, and the Alive Leisure, Lynnsport 25th anniversary event hosted by KLFM.

The acts performing at this Sunday’s first semi are:

HALF PRICE DRINKS

The High Points

Representing Watlington Sports & Social Club, Half Price Drinks won Heat One. The band are a talented four-piece, female fronted covers band from Cambridgeshire founded in 2016. Their energetic and enthusiastic performances, eclectic mix of songs and strong female vocals have consistently impressed audiences since their very first performance at Outwell Music Festival in May 2016.

Since then, they have performed all over Norfolk and Cambridgeshire (and as far as Oxford) at 25 gigs in their first six months! Their repertoire spans from the 60’s to the present day, from The Beatles and Steppenwolf to Foo Fighters and Paloma Faith.

MAMMAL NOT FISH

Representing Watlington Sports & Social Club, Mammal Not Fish won Heat Four. The band are Davey Whales - lead vocals/guitar; Benji Parker - bass/vocals; Joe Greenacre - drums; and James ‘Peach’ Maas - lead guitar.

Half Price Drinks

Blending Indie Rock with undertones of Funk and Reggae, Mammal Not Fish is a fresh new four-piece band born from Norwich who reached the final last year .

Although having been friends for some time, the boys only joined forces late 2015 and have been playing and working non-stop since.

Their individual styles blend together and complement each other beautifully to create a unique, crisp and original sound. With funky riffs, driving bass lines, catchy lyrics and rhythms you can’t help dancing to, this is one band you are going to want to see live.

SAM COE & THE LONGSHADOWS

Representing The William Burt, West Winch, Sam Coe & The Longshadows won Heat Nine. They are a UK Country/Pop band from Norwich. Playing modern country, with just the right amount of pop, the band have won acclaim from BBC Introducing in Norfolk for their first release “Moving On”, which was noted as the show’s Track of the Week in late 2016.

This year Sam, Steve, Giff, Mark and Wayne are heading down to the O2 to play the festival stages at the C2C: Country to Country festival. Having gained a spot out of 700 applicants worldwide, the band are on the bill alongside USA Country acts such as Brad Paisley, Reba McIntyre and The Zac Brown Band.

With the popularity of UK Country music on the rise with the likes of The Shires and Ward Thomas having huge success, Sam Coe & The Longshadows are perfectly placed to enjoy the resurgence of Country music.

In March 2017, the band released their first EP “Santa Fe” which is filled with honest songs, great musicianship and the kind of stories that makes country music what it is.

THE HIGH POINTS

Representing the William Burt, West Winch, The High Points progressed as the judges’ wildcard. The band consists of Ethan Keens-Soper, Matt Crasiwick and Tyler Goodall.

Formed in September 2016. Their genre of music is indie-funk. They are all from Norfolk but their singer/guitarist grew up in France, bringing some French charm to the band!

Ethan the vocalist/guitarist and Matt the bassist were originally part of their first band ‘Chasing Creation’ which they played in for three years. Most notable gigs included a sell-out show at The Waterfront and a support show for the UK band ‘Young Guns’ at The Aquarium, Lowestoft.

VULPES

Representing Downham Market Club, Vulpes were Heat Six winners. They are a four-piece grunge band from Norfolk, formed in November 2015.

They bowed out at the semi-final stage of last year’s BOTB.

The band consists of Will Penney - lead vocals/rhythm guitar; Chris Wright - lead guitar; Sam Drake - bass; and Shaun English - drums.

Last year they gigged hard. This year they hit the studio and have just released a 4-track EP ‘Worst Version Of Myself’.

Vulpes influences include Nirvana, Queens of the Stoneage, Soundgarden, Band of Skulls and Royal Blood.

They are described by BBC Introducing as having ‘a passion for big rock and roll sound’.