West Winch set to host another Battle of the Bands

For the penultimate heat of this year’s Battle Of The Bands Competition, the free event heads back to the William Burt in West Winch.

The last heat there on Sunday afternoon was one of the highlights of this year’s competition so this Friday another packed event is expected.

Jonty Tan

Here is a run down of the competitors in this latest Battle of the Bands heat

Sam Coe & The Long Shadows are a UK country/pop band from Norwich.

Playing modern country, with just the right amount of pop, the band have won acclaim from BBC Introducing in Norfolk for their first release Moving On, which was noted as the show’s Track of the Week in late 2016.

This year Sam, Steve, Giff, Mark and Wayne are heading down to the O2 to play the festival stages at the C2C: Country to Country festival.

Having gained a spot out of 700 applicants worldwide, the band are on the bill alongside USA country Acts such as Brad Paisley, Reba McIntyre and The Zac Brown Band.

With the popularity of UK country music on the rise with the likes of The Shires and Ward Thomas having huge success, Sam Coe & The Long Shadows are perfectly placed to enjoy the resurgence of country music happening at the moment.

In March 2017, the band released their first EP Santa Fe, which is filled with honest songs, great musicianship and the kind of stories that makes country music what it is.

Cromer four-piece Gentlemen have been playing for two years.

They are Jack Blair, Kieran Cooper, Luke Durrant and Bailey Cullum.

As a band they are influenced by the likes of James Bay, Junior Kimbrough, Oasis, Alt-J, Dr John and Valerie June.

The High Points consists of Ethan Keens-Soper, Matt Crasiwick and Tyler Goodall. Formed in September 2016. Their genre is indie-funk

They are all from Norfolk but their singer/guitarist grew up in France bringing some gallic charm to the band!

Ethan the vocalist/guitarist and Matt the bassist were originally part of their first band ‘Chasing Creation’ which they played in for three years achieving a high level of exposure around the Norwich scene,

Most notable gigs included a sell out show at the Waterfront and a support show for the UK band Young Guns at the Aquarium Lowerstoft..

Jonty is a finalist in the Battle of the Bands acoustic stream who is combining with his band for this weekend’s event.

His band is made up of good friends who have played together for over 10 years.

Their sound has been likened to Coldplay and Kodaline.