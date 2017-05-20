Win tickets to see Rick Astley at Forest Live in Thetford

Rick Astley will be appearing at Thetford Forest as part of Forest Live, the summer concert series promoted by the Forestry Commission where acts perform in spectacular woodland locations around the country.

Rick and special guest, Rumer, take to the stage on Saturday, July 1 – and today we’re giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets for the concert.

Soulful-voiced pop icon and multi-million selling artist, Rick, has had a lot to celebrate. With his first No 1 album in 29 years, titled ‘50’, the Brit Award winning singer has pulled off one of pop’s most remarkable comebacks.

‘50’ has gone gold, has been well received by fans and critics alike, and includes the hit singles ‘Keep Singing’, ‘Angels On My Side’ and ‘Dance’.

Astley was just 21 when he unleashed the iconic ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ – few debut singles have had the same impact. It became the UK’s biggest selling single of the year, going on to hit No 1 in 16 countries.

The song became the centrepiece of debut album ‘Whenever You Need Somebody’, which sold an astonishing 15 million copies worldwide, cracking the US Top 10 in the process.

Holding the distinction of being the first male solo artist to see his first eight singles reach the UK Top Ten, the hits continued with ‘Together Forever’; ‘She Wants To Dance With Me’; ‘Take Me To Your Heart’; ‘Hold Me In Your Arms’ and ‘Cry For Help’.

Forest Live is an independent programme organised by the Forestry Commission to bring forests to new audiences. Income generated from ticket sales is spent on protecting, improving and expanding England’s forests and woodlands and increasing their value to people and wildlife.