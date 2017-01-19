New photographic exhibition at True’s Yard Museum

A new exhibition of photographs by local cameraman Jim Tuck have gone on display at True’s Yard Museum in Lynn.

Lindsey Bavin, the museum manager, writes: “In late 2016 the museum was contacted by the Tucks to see if we would be interested in their collection of photographs and prints.

The Queen Mother during a visit to Thoresby College in Lynn

“Naturally with James’ 60-plus years in the business, we emphatically said ‘yes’.

“During his career Mr Tuck lectured in photography at what is now the College of West Anglia, but was then known as the technical college.

“He was also the official photographer for the King’s Lynn Festival.

“Notably, Mr Tuck took the image of the Queen Mother leading a courtyard full of people in a rousing chorus when she visited the Arts Centre back in 1951. That image was featured in our Royal Lynn Exhibition which opened in January 2016.

St Nicholas' Chapel pictured by Jim Tuck

“What will appear in this new exhibition is a fraction of a vast collection has been gathered over more than 60 years as an enthusiastic shutterbug.”

The exhibition will run until the end of February; the “exhibition only fee” is £1, or included in the standard admission prices.

For more information, contact the museum on 01553 770479 or email info@truesyard.co.uk Alternatively you can visit the museum’s website or follow it on Facebook and Twitter.