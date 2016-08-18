New steakhouse bar to open in King’s Lynn

A new restaurant featuring British cuisine is set to open in Lynn town centre next week just ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

Doors swing open for business at MooMoo’s Steakhouse Bar and Grill in Chapel Street at 6pm on Thursday. The opening is preceded by a preview evening on Tuesday for invited guests only.

MooMoo’s, which is an independent business owned by local businessmen, will combine three elements – a coffee shop, main restaurant and cocktail bar.

General manager is Jay Evans, who said: “The steakhouse isn’t in the form of an American style restaurant, but will be serving a traditional British menu.

“We have an award-winning ex-military chef who will be preparing fine-dining starters and desserts to compliment the main meals. All our meat and veg will be sourced locally.

“During the daytime, from 8am to 4pm, the coffee shop will be serving light bites, such as panninis, jacket potatoes and sandwiches. The restaurant, which is in a different part of the building, will open for evening meals.

“Upstairs there is a cocktail bar which opens Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, from 8pm to midnight. It is table service, so waiters and waitresses will take orders to fetch drinks from the bar.

“We have more than 30 cocktails on the menu, all are hand made and we have our own signature drinks.

“We believe MooMoo’s will bring something different to Lynn and our intention is to bring a city feel to a market town. We hope to open more in future, perhaps in Fakenham, Downham and potentially Hunstanton.”

MooMoo’s will open six days a week, and will be closed on Mondays, but for the launch weekend it will be open on bank holiday Monday, August 29.

On Sundays it will have a daytime carvery serving lunches from noon until 5pm. For this there will be up to 100 covers, whereas during the rest of the week the main restaurant will have covers for up to 40.

Bookings can be made on the website www.moomoossteakhouse.co.uk