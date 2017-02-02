New venue for East Anglian Game and Country Fair

This year’s East Anglian Game & Country Fair will have a new venue – at the Euston Estate just off the A11 at Thetford. It will take place in this new setting on Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23, by kind permission of The Duke and Duchess of Grafton.

Henry FitzRoy, 12th Duke of Grafton, said: “My family and I are delighted that Euston Estate is hosting the East Anglian Game and Country Fair for the first time, as this event returns for its 14th year.

“The park and grounds offer a particularly attractive setting for events of this kind and all the diverse activities on offer from clay shooting to dog shows, and archery to forestry displays, make it a great day out for the whole family.

“With something for everyone, we hope that the Fair continues to grow from strength to strength, as it showcases the best in country pursuits.”

Euston Hall is steeped in history and provides a beautiful backdrop to the already established events on the Estate.

It also provides a more central location for The East Anglian Game & Country Fair with excellent access for a wide area.

A show spokesman added: “This beautiful venue lends itself to a game and country fair setting, along with offering the opportunity to further evolve and develop the show, with the space and freedom to invite new attractions and events, whilst ensuring that the popular events that we have always enjoyed remain.”

As well the arena attractions there will be more than 350 shopping stands with a wide variety of products from fashion and footwear to gun makers, eco products, fishing products and home improvements. Plus, craft halls and gift marquees.

Advance discounted admission e-tickets are available now online at www.ukgamefair.co.uk or by calling the ticket hotline number 01263 735 828 (adult £14, children (5-16yrs) £5 and family (two adults and three children) £38, offer valid until midday April 17; no booking fee for online orders. Under 5s are free and car parking is free for all.

On the gate prices: Adult £17, children (5-16 yrs) £6, family £46.

For all the latest game fair news and offers at www.ukgamefair.co.uk or call 01263 735828 for more information.