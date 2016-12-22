New Year course for young film hopefuls

A new course for young aspiring film-makers is on offer through the BFI Film Academy. If you are aged between 16 and 19 and living in Norfolk (or Suffolk) and keen to have a go and gain practical experience in film making, then the course based at Norwich in January and February could be the answer.

Organised by Culture Works East, the BFI Film Academy Norfolk and Suffolk offers training for industry roles in film television and animation, from writing and directing through to production, sound design, editing and camera.

Students film a street scene

There will be opportunities to meet and work with practitioners such as writers, directors, producers, film critics and technical experts;

You will get hands-on film making experience that will help you to develop practical knowledge and skills;

Explore your own creativity and the things that you enjoy in a supportive and dynamic environment;

Watch a range of cinema from British Independents to specialised films;

Work in a team to produce a short film by the end of the course;

Gain an Arts Award qualification.

The course is held at the John Hurt Centre, Cinema City Education, St. Andrews Street in Norwich.

There is an introductory session on Saturday, January 7, from 10am-5pm, followed by three master classes on Saturdays January 21 and 28, and February 4 at the same times; then a four-day production programme from February 13-16, daily 9.30am-5.30pm.

The course fee is £25 and bursaries may be available for assistance with travel, child care or other costs.

To apply, call on 01603 760529 or visit cultureworkseast.co.uk/filmacademy to apply online by Tuesday, January 3.