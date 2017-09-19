Norfolk police target hare coursing

Police have seized a car during an operation targeting illegal hare coursing in West Norfolk.

Officers from the rural crime team were in Downham on Saturday as part of Operation Galileo, Norfolk Constabulary’s campaign to identify and catch those involved in illegal hare coursing across the county.

It was the team’s first outing this season and they were joined for the first time by the force’s new drone which was used to help identify any activity.

Officers seized a car and four people were spoken to and had details taken for further enquires, but no arrests were made.

Sgt Mark Askham, who led the operation, said: “I am pleased with the result of Saturday’s operation. It sends a clear message that officers from the rural crime team are committed to disrupting illegal hare coursing in Norfolk and we will seek to prosecute anyone who is caught taking part in this kind of activity.

“To have the use of a drone is a real benefit. It enables us to get an unparalleled live view of what is going across a wide expanse of fields quickly and effectively.”