Norfolk Symphony Orchestra opens its 2017 season

Norfolk Symphony Orchestra’s first concert of 2017 will take you on a musical story of the German Romantic movement in the second half of the 19th century.

This concert is at Lynn Corn Exchange on Sunday, January 29, at 3.30pm – and once again the orchestra is giving away free tickets to young supporters aged under 18.

The programme will start with Robert Schumann, who was a kind of father figure for this new music, and the orchestra will play the overture to his opera Genoveva. This opera is now almost totally unknown but the overture lives on and is a treasure trove of some of his most wonderful mature music.

After Schumann’s death, there was a fight to follow him and to become the next musical superstar – both Wagner and Brahms were writing music of almost incredible richness and emotional intensity.

The orchestra will play Siegfried Idyll, a work that was written by Wagner as a sort of love letter to his second wife Cosima.

Brahms’ 1st Symphony took 14 years to write; he took so long because of the pressure he felt in following the work of Beethoven, his hero. This powerful and romantic work, which is a cornerstone of 19th century romantic writing, will close the concert.

By 1900, at the end of all this turmoil, music took off in a different direction. Step forward Arnold Schoenberg and his great students, Alban Berg and Anton von Webern; whose music is now well over 100 years old but is still sounds completely modern.

Webern’s first piece of “New Music” will be performed at the concert; it is a very short piece of atonal music that, while it may sound strange at first, is very much melodic, romantic writing and fits very well into this Norfolk Symphony Orchestra concert, A German Romance.

Tickets for A German Romance are £16 and are available from the Corn Exchange box office on 01553 764864 or on line at www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk.

Discounted tickets are available through the orchestra’s popular Friend’s scheme. This helps to support the NSO’s music making in West Norfolk (they are a registered charity with no independent support). Details are available from their website at www.nso-uk.co.uk/ and at the Corn Exchange on concert day.

Norfolk Symphony Orchestra is committed to producing music of the highest standard, and they are, once again, giving away 100 free tickets to under 18s at every concert throughout this season.

It is hugely encouraging for the orchestra to find that there are so many enthusiastic young supporters for classical music.