North Runcton group remembers a talented artist

North Runcton Art Group’s annual exhibition this weekend will honour the memory of Josephine Lightbody, a member who died in May this year.

The exhibition is being held at the Village Meeting Place (opposite the church) on Saturday and Sunday, November 12-13.

Josephine was a well-respected resident of West Winch and a talented artist throughout her life.

Her family have requested that the proceeds from the sale of her pictures be donated to the local church, of which she was a devoted member.

In addition to Josephine’s pictures, members’ art, crafts and cards will be on display and available to buy.

The exhibition is open from 10am-4.30pm on Saturday, with a formal opening by Rod Duncan, former chair of the trustees of King’s Lynn Arts Centre, at 11am; opening times on Sunday at 11am-3.30pm. Visitors can win a Christmas hamper and refreshments will be available; admission and parking are free.