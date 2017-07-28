Norton Hill mini-railway sure to be popular

Once again Norton Hill Steam Railway in Snettisham is set to excite and entertain people of all ages with a fabulous, charity fundraising weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Hosted by the owners of Norton Hill Steam Railway, Michael and Angela Schumann, the event is being organised by the Rotary Club of Hunstanton and District for the 14th time.

‘The Norton’ is a firm favourite with local people and a delight for all summer visitors to Norfolk, with thousands of people attending – rain or shine!

The always-popular rides in open top train carriages behind a wonderful Light Railway train bring back happy memories for many.

And everyone will enjoy the fun stalls, tombola, pony rides and bouncy castle, plus music by the Hunstanton Concert Band on Saturday and a mystery group of popular local musicians on Sunday afternoon. Plus, visitors can enjoy the seaside entertainment heritage of Norfolk’s coastline with a candy floss stall, a coconut shy, a genuine ‘hurdy gurdy’ ride and a human fruit machine, as well as ‘splat the rat’ and more.

The event opens at 1pm on both Saturday and Sunday, and will close at 5pm.

Charities that will receive the proceeds of the event this year will be The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House, the Horses for the Disabled Magpie Centre, East Anglia Air Ambulance through the sponsorship of the local Inner Wheel Club and, for the first time, the Hunstanton Rotary Club will receive money too, enabling them to increase the amount they donate to locate good causes.

Parking is free and tickets cost just £1 for an adult and children enter for free.

The Norton Light Railway location is Hall Farm, Old Church Road, Snettisham and, for Sat Nav users, the post code is PE31 7LY.