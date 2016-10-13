Now it’s Morris men and women dancers at King’s Lynn

Lynn’s Morris dancers, the King’s Morris, have taken the decision to become a mixed Morris dance team, with male and female dancers.

And the group has already had its first day out as a mixed group, at the Peterborough day of dance held earlier this month.

The group was originally formed as a joint team in 1978 when it consisted of The King’s Morris and The Ring O’Belles. However, the women’s team then disbanded in 1999.

Lynn’s Morris dancers are about to start their rehearsal season and welcome men and women to become new members of the team.

If you would like to learn traditional Cotswold Morris dancing, then contact the bagman, David Jackson on 01553 768930 for further details. You can also find out more about the group by going to the team’s website, www.kingsmorris.co.uk.