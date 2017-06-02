Open studios event in Ringstead

One highlight on the Norfolk art calendar must be the two-week Norfolk and Norwich Open Studios event which takes place throughout the county in June.

Six local artists with diverse styles are joining forces to stage an exhibition for the event – the one thing they have in common is that they all live and work in Ringstead.

Their work ranges from realism to abstraction and practically everything in between in a scale from small to, well, very big!

It embraces photography, oil, acrylic, watercolour, pastel and coloured pencils which they employ to creatively reflect the life and scene in the glorious coast and countryside of the area.

You will be able to meet and chat with the artists, which should make this an event not to be missed.

Bryan Harford works in many styles and media, but has become familiar owing to his work inspired by transport posters from the Twenties and Thirties.

Helga Joergens produces figurative and abstract pictures created from observation and imagination.

Barbara King’s bright, figurative paintings embrace a number of subjects including flora, fauna and the Norfolk landscape.

David Lendrum paints abstract works inspired by the skies and landscapes of Norfolk.

Cass Wedd works with paint, photography and other media and materials on subjects including Norfolk sea-scape, landscape and Irish history.

Alan Witley blends photography with digital art to produce spectacular images depicting the local scene.

The Six Artists Exhibition is at Ringstead village hall from this Saturday until Sunday, June 11, 10am-5pm. Entrance and car parking are free.

For details of all the Norfolk Open Studios events go to www.nnopenstudios.org.uk