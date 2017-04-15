Orchestra to play Swaffham

Swaffham Arts, as part of their year round programme of music, literature and theatre have invited the Norfolk Symphony Orchestra to the town on Saturday, April 29 to perform a popular classical concert in St Peter and St Paul Church.

It is not very often that Swaffham gets a visit from a symphony orchestra – in fact most in the town will not be able to remember the last time it was treated to a musical delight on such a scale.

Coupled with the fact that this is the first time the Norfolk Symphony Orchestra have played in Swaffham, this promises to be a very unique and special event.

To add to the special nature of this event the horn soloist for the Mozart Horn Concert No.2 will be local businessman Martin Childs.

The programme includes classical favourites such as Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture, Haydn’s London Symphony No. 104, and Mozart’s Horn Concerto No.2.

The full programme will be: Mendelssohn Hebrides Overture, Warlock Capriol Suite Haydn London Symphony No. 104, Mozart Horn Concerto No.2.

Tickets are £9 for Swaffham Arts Members and £12 for non-members. Children free and most welcome.

Tickets are available on the door or in advance from: Ceres Bookshop: 01760 722504

The Green Parrot: 01760 724704

Enquires: 01366 328648