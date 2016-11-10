Panto fun ahead at Clenchwarton

Red Riding Hood is the festive pantomime being staged this month by CMEG – the Clenchwarton Methodist Entertainment Group. But this version, written by Bill Sampson, is not one that the Brothers Grimm will recognise and the ending is certainly not grim!

There is, of course, a wolf, but this one is after the cakes that Red Riding Hood is taking to her Granny.

Red Riding Hood (Louisa Rooks) and her gun-toting Granny (Marjorie Bocking). Photo: MLNF16AF11032

However, a band of robbers are also hoping to steal those cakes and even the village policeman is also interested. It all adds up to lots of comic capers, as you would expect from a family panto.

The producer is Caroline King and stage manager is Graham Uttin, who is also responsible for the props and scenic effects; the costumes have been made by Penny Snape and Joan Edwards, and the pianist will be Ron Biggins.

Red Riding Hood opens at Clenchwarton Methodist Hall on Thursday, November 24, and continues on Friday and Saturday, November 25-26, with all performances at 7.30pm.

Tickets are just £4 adults and £3 for under 16s, which will also include a free programme and refreshments; you can pay at the door, but booking is advisable by calling on 01553 772855. CMEG will be making a donation to a charity.