Panto time with the Creakes Drama Group

Ahoy there, me hearties, piracy, romance and treasure are coming to North Creake when the Creakes Drama Group stage their annual pantomime. This year it’s Treasure Island, packed full of skulduggery, double-dealing, avarice ...and a bountiful supply of light-hearted jokes and sing-along nautical songs.

It is a re-telling of the well-loved Robert Louis Stevenson tale and its four-night run opens on Friday (20th) at 7.30pm, then continues on Saturday at 5pm, then again on Friday and Saturday (January 27-28).

Pictured are some of the pantomime cast

It marks the first solo directorship for Sally Wisken who said all ‘the crew’ had been brilliantly supportive and worked hard to create an action-packed evening of fun and adventure.

But it is also not a story that follows the original to the letter. Rather it’s Treasure Island with some ‘surprising twists and turns’, added Sally.

The drama group’s two major amateur productions in 2016 have both been short-listed for awards by the National Operatic and Dramatic Association, which shows that the company knows a thing or two when it comes to staging both straight plays and pantomime.

This latest offering is special because the group believe in giving youth its chance and no fewer than ten of the cast are junior members aged between seven and 15.

But holding it all together are major senior actors such as Harry Studd, who plays Long John Silver complete with his garrulous parrot.

This is a parrot which can be expected to pass a comment or two on the nefarious goings on both at the Smugglers Inn where the story begins, Bristol docks and Treasure Island itself.

Other major parts are played by Evette Price (Jim), Richard Tree (the squire), his daughter Penny (Annie Folkhard) and Robin Hawkes (Inn landlady Rosie Bloom). Characters Robert Louis Stevenson never dreamed up, such as Jolly Roger (Sid Smith), Cut-throat Kate (Maddie Marshall), Barmy Ben (Phil Lines), Sea-Snake Sally (Karen Adams) and Billy Barnacle (Peter Autie) add a salty taste to this tale of treasure-hunting and greed.

The backdrops to the various scenes have, as usual been created by a dedicated team of craftsmen, headed by Tim and Karen Adams.

The audience will see the actors and the back-drops but, as usual, the show would not have been possible without the unseen skills of nearly 30 members working in a wide range of back stage activities.

As with several recent productions the group will donate part of the proceeds of this production.

This time two local schools will benefit: Rudham Church of England Primary Academy and Burnham Market Primary School.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for children under 16; they can be obtained by calling on 07818 696 660.