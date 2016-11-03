Photographic exhibition at Lynn’s Greyfriars Art Space

A photography exhibition by Sean Mears entitled “An East Angular View” opens at Greyfriars Art Space in Lynn on Friday.

His passion is textures and lighting, strong vistas and the effect that trees have on our surroundings. He enjoys taking pictures from different angles and sometimes finds that a change in perspective can make a world of difference.

He is a mental health nurse who has worked for the NHS for 30 years, has always been keen on art and has found that photography is a way to ‘exercise his eye for a picture’. After encouragement from people over time, he has decided to have his own exhibition.

The gallery is open from 9am-5pm on Friday and Saturday and from 10am-3pm on Sunday, with free admission.

There is one little twist to the exhibition which Sean will leave for you to discover when you visit to see his work.