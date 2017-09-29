Piano duo play to help church in Hunstanton

There’s a chance to be relaxed and inspired by an evening of piano music and piano duets in Hunstanton.

Benjamin Howell and Matthew Preston will perform on Saturday at 7pm at St Edmund’s Church in aid of the church and the restoration of the building.

Tickets, including refreshments, cost £5 and are available at the door.

Having trained on the piano, organ and trumpet and having gained grades with both the Royal Associated Board of Music and London College of Music, Benjamin now teaches piano in primary schools across Norfolk and at the East Coast Music Centre in King’s Lynn.

He also works with students at the College of West Anglia as musical director, teacher and vocal coach for their summer musical productions.

He has performed with some great influential entertainers and musicians and locally plays the church organ for many events in parishes around North Norfolk.

Matthew began his piano tuition at Alderman Peel High School at the age of 11 and within five years passed his Grade 5 Theory and Grade 8 Practical (ABRSM).

During his junior years he obtained many awards for musical achievement, including the Subject Prize for Music, Excellence in Music and the M.W Clifford Award.

After graduating at the College of West Anglia with a triple distinction in music, he studied for a Bachelor’s degree in Classical Composition at Leeds College of Music, where he was awarded a first-class honours degree.

Having been involved in piano workshops with professional artists including Mei Yi Foo and The Fidelio Trio, he passed his ABRSM Diploma in Piano Performance with distinction and is now studying for his LRSM in Piano Performance.

Matthew teaches piano and theory at Wells-next-the-Sea Primary and Burnham Market Primary School. He is the organist for the Briningham Benefice and also accompanist for the Hunstanton Community Choir.