Poetry Festival success at King’s Lynn

This year’s 32nd King’s Lynn Poetry Festival at Lynn Town Hall lived up to all expectations.

Tony Ellis, the chairman and co-founder of the event, said: “It really was one of the best we have ever had, with some enthusiastic audiences and everything went like clock-work.

“We had an audience of more than 100 for the Saturday evening session with Wendy Cope and Alan Brownjohn, which was most impressive, and the improvements we had made to the sound system throughout the festival also paid off.

“Personally the favourite for me was the opening session on the Friday evening, but really there were so many highlights over the weekend. For example we had a discussion on the Saturday morning on the ‘Creativity and Relevance of Poetry in Translation’ and that was a most stimulating session.

“Our overseas poet this year was Josep Lluis Aguilo who was an excellent guest for us.”