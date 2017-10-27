Princess Theatre Hunstanton hosts Simply The Best Tina Turner tribute

Voted the UK’s official number one tribute to Ms Tina Turner, Totally Tina show comes to the Hunstanton Princess Theatre on Friday, November 3 at 7.30pm.

Having held the title as the UK’s top tribute to the Queen of Rock and Roll, since the inaugural National Tribute Music Awards in 2013 (as voted for by the Agents Association of Great Britain), Totally Tina is the longest running tribute to the soul legend.

Liverpool born and based singer Justine Riddoch, has been treading the boards on the north-west circuit for more than 26 years.

After winning ITV’s “Stars in their Eyes” as Anastacia, in 2011 Justine decided to create, with her fabulous cast, a Tina Turner concert style tribute show. It replicates scenes from various tours over the last 50 years with custom twists and turns created by Justine and her cast.

Featuring state of the art video screens, lighting and sound systems, a fabulous live band, dancers with fully choreographed dance routines, fire performers, costumes galore and Justine’s uncanny impersonation of the legend, this is Simply the Best show!

Tickets are available from: box office – 01485 532252. Website – https://thelittleboxoffice.com/princess/event/view/29820

You Tube 2017 Live Video Promo Trailer – https://youtu.be/bb1hXYT-zDk