Prizes on offer at Hunstanton Christmas Tree Festival

Entries are now being invited for this year’s Christmas Tree Festival organised by Hunstanton & District Festival of Arts. It will be held at the Town Hall, from next Friday, December 9, through to Sunday 11th, from 10am-4pm daily.

This annual event is open to groups, schools, charities and local shops – all are invited to enter an artificial decorated tree for display, setting up next Thursday, December 8, from 1-7.30pm. Those taking part are welcome to put a collection box nearby for visitors to donate.

HDFA says: “Each year we get more entries, so please apply early to avoid disappointment. Voting for the best dressed tree will be by the public and there will be a box where visitors can leave nominations for their favourite tree in each of two categories – one adult and one junior. Each winning organisation will receive a cheque for £50. This exhibition is a delight each year and we will be serving tea, coffee mulled wine and mince pies to the visitors for a small fee.”

Further information on the event is available from www.hdfa.org.uk or email on info@hdfa.org.uk or contact Christine Earnshaw on 01485 533367.