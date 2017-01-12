Puppet show booked in by Swaffham Arts

A wonderful afternoon of puppet magic is guaranteed later this month at Swaffham Community Centre. The production of George and the Dragon will be performed by the Norfolk-based Garlic Theatre puppet show at the centre on Sunday, January 22 at 3pm.

Add a fiery dragon with an appetite for monks, knights, sheep and princesses, then a sprinkling of a simple country lad called George. Now that sounds like a recipe for fun!

Puppet fun with George and the Dragon

In Garlic Theatre’s award-winning production, a delicious mix of wit, humour and inventiveness combine to celebrate one of the most famous medieval legends of all time, with live performance, rod and glove puppetry, masks and music.

Swaffham Arts are over the moon to welcome back the award-winning Garlic Theatre after their sold-out show in Swaffham last year.

Tickets are £9 members, £12 non members, children free, call on 01366 328648 for further details. During the show refreshments will be available.

The puppet theatre production is suitable for children aged over five and the performance will last for about 45 minutes.

“..to save a maid St George a Dragon slew, a pretty tale if all that’s told be true…”

Beware! In a cave under the castle lurks a fiery dragon waiting to devour monks, knights, sheep and princesses! Will George be bold enough to challenge it, or will he run away?