Puppet Theatre’s three shows in West Norfolk

Norwich Puppet Theatre, which is renowned for its high quality puppetry productions for children and families, is presenting three shows of the Hans Christian Andersen classic The Tinderbox in West Norfolk.

This touring production opens at Downham Library on Saturday, December 10, at 3pm; moves on to Hunstanton Oasis on Sunday 11th; and then to Hockwold Village Hall on Wednesday 14th.

The princess and the maid

One of only a handful of dedicated puppet theatres in England, Norwich Puppet Theatre uses traditional and contemporary puppet craft – and is a hub for leading international puppeteers and theatre makers.

The Tinderbox is a remarkable rags to riches story of bravery and love which is ideal for all the family with its puppetry, animation and music.

A roguish soldier acquires a magic tinderbox which gives him the power to summon three extraordinary dogs to do his bidding. Watch the soldier’s remarkable roller coaster adventure from rags to riches and back again! Will he survive and win the love of the beautiful princess?

Tickets for the Downham performance are adult £5, children under 16 £3, one adult and one child £5, or family ticket of two adults and two children at £10; all children must be accompanied by an adult. These are available from Lewks in Wales Court or call the box office on 01366 381073 for more information.

At Hunstanton Oasis, Norwich Puppet Theatre is offering a puppet-making workshop which will be held from 2-3.30pm, cost £2 per child.

The Tinderbox will be staged at 4pm and tickets are £4 per person; there is also an optional sandwich tea at 5pm, cost £4 per child, call the box office on 01553 764864.

The performance at Hockwold will be at 6pm (doors open 5.30pm), with tickets at £5 adults and £3 children; call the box office on 01842 827742 for further information.