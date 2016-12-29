RAF Marham Bluebirds in Military Wives church concert

A fundraising Military Wives concert with RAF Marham Bluebirds will be held at St Clement’s Church in Outwell next Friday, January 6, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £8 adult and £5 children, available from Edna Hollands on 01945 772723 or Kate Jackson on 01945 772364. During the evening refreshments will be available. The concert is being organised by Friends of St Clements in aid of church renovations.

The next afternoon tea and concert by acclaimed Downham ladies choir Coro Stellante will be held on Sunday, February 5, at Downham Methodist Church. Entitled “Isn’t It Romantic?” the concert will feature favourite songs from the 20s and 30s as well as a few surprises.

Tea is from 4pm with the concert at 5pm; tickets at £12 (to include te and cake) from 01553 810116, email to tickets@corostellante.org.uk or on the door.