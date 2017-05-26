Real Thing to play King’s Lynn’s Festival Too

Festival Too have announced that The Real Thing will be headlining their “Back In The Day” evening on Friday, July 7.

It will be hosted by Lynn’s Mark Purdy and you’ll hear all their hits, plus some fantastic covers such as ‘Ladies Night’, ‘Celebration’, ‘Good Times’ and ‘Ain’t No Stopping Us Now’ in an action-packed show.

Multi-million selling soul band The Real Thing have given their much-loved disco inspired hits a new lease of life with an extensive UK tour that takes in Festival Too – and included Lynn’s Corn Exchange last Sunday.

Featuring the group’s three original vocalists Eddie Amoo, Chris Amoo and Dave Smith, along with their 5-piece band, the trio deliver a funky ‘in your face’ show with a strong ‘retro flavour’ – with the band’s classic songs mixed with contemporary grooves.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of their debut hit single ‘You to Me Are Everything’, the Liverpool-based trio boast three million selling hit singles including, ‘Can’t Get by Without You’, ‘Whenever You Want My Love’ and ‘Can You Feel the Force’, making them the UK’s best-selling black group of the late 70s.

In 1986 ‘You to Me Are Everything’, ‘Can’t Get by Without You’ and ‘Can You Feel the Force’ were all remixed and became huge hits once again, thanks to their huge club following.

In 2005, ‘Love’s Such a Wonderful Thing’ was sampled by French dance outfit Daft Punk and re-titled ‘So Much Love to Give’.

The same year the Freeloaders had a UK Top 10 single with ‘So Much Love to Give’ which featured The Real Thing, resulting in the band charting across three decades.

The Real Thing recently released ‘The Real Thing Live’ DVD and CD recorded at the Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool, celebrating 40 years on the road, and includes the concert in full, new material and a cover of The Beatles song ‘Eleanor Rigby’.

The band continue to tour up and down the country and regularly perform at 70’s and 80’s festivals alongside such artists as Rick Astley, Boy George, Belinda Carlisle, Kool and the Gang and Chic.

Singer Chris Amoo said: “There’s always going to be a sense of nostalgia about our music. It’s the soundtrack to so many people’s lives and that will never die”