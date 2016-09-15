Retro film night at King’s Lynn

A film evening with a difference is being held at Greyfriars Art Space in St James Street, Lynn, on Friday (September 16).

The “Super 8 Retro Film Night” is from 7-9pm with free admission and is for adults only.

Artist Chris Mizsak (BellArt Labs, Cambridge Super 8 Group) will be spooling up a random selection of vintage newsreels, cinema ads, documentaries, abridged features, cartoons, and other oddities in glorious, grainy cine film.

Have you got any old home movies you’d like to screen? Dust off your old reels and bring them along.

As part of the forthcoming exhibition by the Bell Art Laboratories at Greyfriars Art Space (October 8-22)Chris is also looking for donations of any old, unwanted home movies (Super 8mm and Standard 8mm). You can email him cmizsak@gmail.com or have a chat this evening.