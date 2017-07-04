REVIEW: A Murder Is Announced

A Murder Is Announced, Theatre Royal Norwich

Who doesn’t love a whodunnit? And especially one from the queen of crime writing, Agatha Christie.

This tale was written at the height of her powers, in 1950, and showcases her mastery at plotting - with layer upon layer needing to be peeled away until the great final reveal.

You may guess one or two of the strands, but you won’t work it all out, believe me!

With red herrings aplenty, the action centres on a Victorian house in Chipping Cleghorn where a murder is scheduled to take place. It does, with more to follow, but nothing, and nobody, is quite as it seems.

The cast is led by Louise Jameson as a rather quirky and cheeky Mis Marple, with Janet Dibley as Letitia Blacklock, the apparent target. Add in assorted relatives, companions, an East European maid and a police officer who perhaps isn’t as daft as you’d imagine, and it is a classic Christie.

No wonder then, that this Middle Ground Theatre Company show, which has started a new summer tour, enjoyed a great reception from the packed auditorium.

It is a perfect way to spend a couple of hours on a warm summer night as you pitch your wits against the doyenne of thriller writing.

The show continues until Saturday. Visit www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Sarah Hardy