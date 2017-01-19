Review: Deaf Havana’s new album

The long-awaited album from one of the local area’s biggest exports, Deaf Havana, is due to land next Friday, January 27.

Those of you that were lucky enough to catch James Veck-Gilodi at the Rathskeller in Lynn last month will have already heard some of the tracks from All These Countless Nights, but suffice to say it’s extremely good.

The new album continues on from their previous album, Old Souls, which took the band in a different direction, which wasn’t to everyone’s liking it has to be said.

The new album takes that a stage further, pulling big stadium rock songs from the hat and slapping you around the face with them.

Right from the opening track, Ashes, Ashes, it grips you in a gravitational field that’s almost impossible to escape from. Once you start listening, you’re hooked.

One of my favourite tracks on the album is the beautiful St Paul’s. I first heard this one at the Rathskeller, and it blew me away.

The album track, although played on more instruments is equally poignant as it was first time around.

Hopefully, this is the album that will give these local lads global recognition, and boy do they deserve it.

In my opinion this is their finest album to date and I can pretty much guarantee that it will be extremely high in my list of “best albums of 2017”.

Why? Because, quite simply, I don’t think I’m going to hear anything anywhere near as good as this for a VERY long time.

If saying that this is going to be one of the best albums of the year when we’re not even half way through January doesn’t tell you just how good it is, then I don’t know what else to say!