Review: King’s Lynn Male Voice Choir’s Christmas concert

The elegant Assembly Room at Lynn Town Hall was full for the 2016 Christmas concert performed by the Lynn Male Voice Choir.

In the presence of the Borough Mayor and Mayoress, David and Linda Whitby, the audience were treated to an evening of contrasting festive music and song.

And it was also an occasion for a welcome and a farewell with the debut by the Choir’s new musical director, Michael Hankinson and a final public performance by the concert’s guest baritone, Geoffrey Davidson.

The long-established Choir paid homage to its founder conductor, Michael Bowskill, with the first choir item Away in a Manger sung to an Old French tune as arranged by Mr Bowskill.

The concert, which also featured a performance by the ladies of the Lynn U3A Handbell Ringers, heralds the start of a milestone New Year for the KLMVC marking its Diamond anniversary. The 60th celebrations will be launched with a celebration dinner on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at the Town Hall.

Mr Davidson performed two sets of songs and highlights for me were his own arrangement of This Night, The Robin’s Carol, and I’ll Begin Again from the musical, Scrooge.

The Choir, which is appealing for new and younger members, performed a fine festive feast with such delightful offerings as Hasten swiftly, Hasten slowly, Silent Night, arranged by the late Geoffrey Collins of Lynn, and Jingle Bells Sleigh Ride featuring some nice little musical touches.

Choir chairman Anne Greeves provided excellent piano accompaniment for choir and soloist and there was plenty of opportunity for audience participation in several well-known Carols. Friend of the Choir, Mike Carter-Rowlands, in his usual light-hearted manner, acted as MC.

The end came all too soon with everyone joining in with the Choir’s now trademark, Te Harinui (New Zealand Carol).