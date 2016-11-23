Review: Kingdom Keys and friends at Downham

Sunday saw Kingdom Keys visit Downham as part of their mini tour, and they brought some friends along to help out.

It was a relaxed show, with a fairly small crowd, but all of the bands performed as though it was a packed house.

Among the Citizens

One of this year’s favourite up and comers, Among The Citizens, opened the proceedings, and what a way to start. The band continues to grow, and they’ve developed their own sound. It’s fresh, modern, and actually quite exciting. I’ve said this time and time again, but the fact remains that these guys are an act to watch out for.

Franko Fraize was up next. Fresh from playing Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016, along with Reading and Leeds festivals, Downham Market seemed to be a bit odd, but it could have been anywhere once Franko took to the stage. Jeez that guy can talk. Seriously though, he’s impossible to pigeon-hole because his range of genres is so diverse, from ska, to rap and even drum and bass, plus a lot more besides. He also has a cheeky charm that comes across, and you can’t help but enjoy what he does.

Norwich’s Lightscape were third on the bill, and their particular blend of melodic rock went down very well. It was loud, but not noisy, and with vocals that could raise the hairs on the back of your neck and give you goose bumps. Why this band had managed to elude me up until now is a complete mystery, but I will most certainly try to catch them again, they’re incredible!

You know you’re always going to get something god whenever Kingdom Keys are on the bill. They just deliver the goods every single time. Tonight was no exception, and it was a chance to air some new material. With just four songs from this year’s EP getting an airing, the rest of the set was made up of new stuff, and it’s great to hear the band evolving. They’re really starting to find their own identity, and have begun to gel as a band.

Franko Fraize

Even the older material has been tweaked slightly and they seem to have a clear direction. They’re also not sounding as clean as they used to, which is a good thing.

All in all, this was a cracking evening, and it’s a shame that there wasn’t a larger crowd, but for those of us that were there, it was a real treat.