REVIEW: Million Dollar Quartet

Million Dollar Quartet, Theatre Royal Norwich

If you love rock and roll, you’ll love this energetic show. It centres on just one evening in December 1956, when four of the greatest ever musicians happened to turn up at a small recording studio in Memphis. They included Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis,

Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins – the so-called million dollar quartet. They were either signed, or had been signed, to studio boss, Sam Phillips, known as the king of rock and roll who had an uncanny knack for discovering raw talent. And boy, did they let rip in an impromptu jamming session.

These icons would surely be proud of this terrific show which showcases their talents, and gets across their respective personalities - Elvis is portrayed as rather a gentle soul while Jerry Lee Lewis is a bit of a firebrand.

Everyone’s favourite neighbour Jason Donovan plays Phillips and his fans might well be disappointed that he doesn’t sing, Ross William Wild captures the swivel-hipped Presley,

Robbie Durham manages Cash’s deep tones, Matthew Wycliffe is the guitar playing Perkins and Aussie Ashley Carruthers is superb as the excitable Lewis.

And yes, the hits keep on coming: expect Blue Suede Shoes, I Walk The Line, Fever, Hound Dog, and Great Balls of Fire. It doesn’t get much better!

The show continues until Saturday, visit www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Sarah Hardy