Review: Raphaela Papadakis at King’s Lynn Music Society recital

King’s Lynn Music Society was privileged to host a recital by award-winning soprano Raphaela Papadakis with piano accompanist James Cheung at their January meeting at the Town Hall.

Their appearance was supported by the Countess of Munster Recital Scheme, for which the Society is most grateful.

Raphaela and James performed a wide range of songs, including a selection of songs based on Shakespeare texts featuring works by Joseph Haydn, Richard Strauss, Robert Schumann and various 20th Century English composers.

The Society was also introduced to some attractive and descriptive songs by the Austrian composer Joseph Marx.

Raphaela also gave an engaging explanation of the composers featured and the context in which the songs were written, as well as some personal anecdotes. A beautiful and evocative song, Je te veux, by French composer Erik Satie concluded an exceptional evening thoroughly enjoyed by all.

For future King’s Lynn Music Society events see www.klmusicsoc.org.uk