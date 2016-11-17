Review: The Fried Pirates go from strength to strength

The Fried Pirates returned to Lynn for the first time since headlining at Folk in the Town in the summer. Playing at the Mojito Lounge, a new live music venue for which promoter Jerry Seaton is to be congratulated. It is an intimate space that allowed the appreciative audience to get up close and personal with the band.

I have seen the Pirates play two or three times in the intervening months and they go from strength to strength, varying their set of Americana and modern and traditional English folk music to suit the line-up on the night.

Characterised by great musicianship, vocals and interesting arrangements the band played with high energy and encourage audience participation, including stopping on occasions to teach them the songs!

Playing as a four piece – the line-up was Sharon Clifton on vocals, Moto Hewitt on vocals, accordion, whistles and harmonica, Adrian Tebbutt on vocals, octave and tenor mandolins and Roger Partridge on vocals and guitar – they lost none of their energy in the 75-minute set, only cut short by ‘time’ being called. Standouts on the night were Sharon singing the bitter sweet traditional tune Flash Company, Moto’s low whistle on the Mark Knopfler song Haul Away, a capella four part harmonies in Wagon Wheel and the ensemble work in the complex arrangement of Lovers Wreck. The blend of instruments fills the sound stage without any aspect dominating, a difficult task to pull off, resulting in all the nuances in the arrangements and the playing comes through to the audience.

The band, which can also include Katy Fullilove on fiddle and John Dollery on banjo, is taking a break in November, after a busy year, to work on some new material for the set.

They will be playing at Burnham Deepdale Christmas Market on December 2 and 4, and the Gin Trap at Ringstead on Christmas Eve.

For more information they can be found on Facebook and at their website (search for The Fried Pirates).