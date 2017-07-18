REVIEW: The Orchestra of the Age of Englightenment, King’s Lynn Town Hall

A Festival concert with a difference, but no bad thing for all that!

Members of the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment formed a small band of wind instruments and entertained us with an example of music from the Court of Louis the XIVth (of topical interest with the recent showing of the TV series Versailles), this came in a performance of the Suite from Cadmus and Hermione by Jean-Baptiste Lully, played with great style and elegance by the musicians: Katharina Spreckelsen, Nicola Barbagli, Sarah Humphrys, Cherry Forbes, Sally Jackson and Andrew Watts.

Also on the tea-time musical menu were pieces from about the same time or a little later by Boismortier, Philidor and then from Germany, JF Fasch and from England, our very own Henry Purcell. The Purcell was an entertaining Suite from The Fairy Queen, loosely based on Shakespeare’s A Mid-Summernight’s Dream.

This ‘ancient’ music was played at all times with great enthusiasm and was rhythmically and harmonically engaging – my feet were certainly tapping for most of the time!

The instrumental colouring created was certainly seductive!

The outreach work this internationally famous Orchestra does in our area, especially with schoolchildren is much appreciated and we in the audience enjoyed the participation we made during the performances.

Andy Tyler.