REVIEW: The Woman In Black, Theatre Royal Norwich

This spine-tingling ghost story, from a Susan Hill novel, comes with a big reputation for simply scaring its audience half to death. And, judging by last night’s reaction, with several folk letting out great shrieks, it succeeds!

It is an intricate, two-handed play, with Arthur Kipps (David Acton) and the young actor (Matthew Spencer) picking over the tragic story of Kipps’ life. With a stripped-back setting and minimal props, there’s little fuss other than creepy screams, bangs and other things that go bump in the night. Look out for the empty rocking chair which is very unnerving!

It’s as much what isn’t seen or said that causes the hairs on the back of your neck to stand on end as your imagination definitely gets the better of you - you can’t quite square the circle of what is happening. After all, ghosts don’t exist, do they?

Both actors are superb, totally convincing in their fear and frustration. So it’s no wonder that the play has been a hit for almost 30 years, as, for some reason, we all seem to love being frightened witless. My nerves were definitely all of a jangle by the end of it!

The show continues until Saturday, visit www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Sarah Hardy