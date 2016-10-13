Review: Yuanfan Yang at King’s Lynn Town Hall

Once again, a King’s Lynn Festival Coffee Concert has provided the perfect showcase for an up-and-coming star of the classical music world.

Yuanfan Yang, a young virtuoso pianist, fitted the bill perfectly in this recital.

The programme consisted of Beethoven’s op 7 Sonata in E flat, played with strength and clarity, making the most of dramatic, dynamic contrasts.

The programme also included, refreshingly, one of the performer’s own compositions, ‘Waves’, a diverting piece, and the programme concluded with two Rachmaninov Moments Musicaux, from op 16, and pieces by Chopin. The audience were treated to an excellent encore.

Yuanfan, just 19, plays confidently and with technical mastery; he has won several competitions, including the keyboard category of the BBC Young Musician Competition, 2012, and performs regularly around the world in major venues and has made several broadcasts on radio and television. Another young musician with a fine future ahead.