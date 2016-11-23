Reviews: King’s Lynn Town Hall concerts

Festival Coffee Concert with Joo Yeon Sir & Laura Snowden: Review by Andy Tyler.

I was delighted when I heard that Joo Yeon Sir, the Korean-born British violinist, was returning to the town and giving a recital as part of the King’s Lynn Festival year-round programme.

Laura Snowden

This time, however, she brought with her Laura Snowden, the guitarist, composer and teacher, and together they form the Snowden-Sir Duo, both artists being brought together through a joint passion for both performance and composition.

Another exciting feature of this Festival coffee concert at the town hall was the participation of pupils from St. Martha’s Catholic Primary School, being able to create the opening piece for this performance.

The children had been supported not only by the duo but also by Jessica Berners from Norfolk Music Service and Jane Wells the composer and community musician.

The musicians spent a couple of days working with the pupils and have also worked with pupils from Greyfriars Primary and Snettisham Primary Schools. The project is supported by Arts Council Lottery Fund and Classical Music Rocks, a new community organisation dedicated to bringing live classical music into primary schools.

Natalia Williams-Wandoch

Besides the enthusiastic and affecting performances from the youngsters, Joo Yeon and Laura gave great pleasure with sensitive and atmospheric performances of their own music and arrangements of music by Debussy, De Falla and Piazzolla. This superb recital ended, all too quickly, with an encore by Mompou, the Catalan composer and pianist. Helen Johnson sponsored this Coffee Concert – another one to look back to with pleasure!

Natalia Williams-Wandoch recital for King’s Lynn Music Society: Review by Helen Stubbing.

For their meeting at the Town Hall, Kings Lynn Music Society members and visitors enjoyed a delightful piano recital by award-winning pianist Natalia Williams-Wandoch.

Her career combines performances, solo and with other ensembles, as well as teaching at the King’s School Ely and Royal College of Music.

Her programme included movements from Preludes by Debussy, Ravel’s Le Tombeau de Couperin suite, each movement dedicated to a friend of the composer who had died during the First World War, and a selection of Chopin pieces.

Natalia described herself as passionate about performing piano music and that was clearly evident in her expressive and virtuoso playing throughout.

