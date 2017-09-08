Ringstead village hall features landscapes

An exhibition of Norfolk landscapes by a local artist will run next week at Ringstead Village Hall from 10am to 5pm.

Barbara King’s much anticipated annual solo show will take place in the village, where the artist lives, from Tuesday, September 12, to Sunday, September 17.

Among the paintings on display will be a collection of new landscapes capturing the ever-changing moods of the East Anglian skies.

Burnham Overy Staithe is portrayed with ominous storm clouds building on the horizon; the fields around Ringstead are shrouded in the mild mellow mistiness of an early summer morning; and the agricultural barns on the old Sculthorpe airbase hang as a backdrop to an autumnal sunset.

These places amongst others are employed as subjects to explore the dramatic light and weather of the Norfolk coast and countryside.

The address is: Ringstead Village Hall, High Street, Ringstead PE36 5JU. There is free entry and plenty of parking.

