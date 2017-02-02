Rock, funk and soul in Battle of the Bands 2nd heat

The second heat in this year’s Twisted Melon Battle of the Bands sees a return on Saturday to the Wildfowler in Gayton Road, Lynn. Followers of the competition will not need reminding that last year’s heat at this venue produced the eventual winners in Finding Ana.

Triston Finnis, of Twisted Melon Promotions writes: “This year, of the 32 entries so far, amazingly no less than 17 are female fronted.

Bloodgate Hill

“On Saturday night we see three such acts compete along with North Norfolk rockers Bloodgate Hill, who happen to be this year’s oldest competitors aged between 30-55. This will be another diverse heat ranging from rock to funk and soul. It all starts at 8pm and as always the evening is family-friendly and with free entry.

“The acts are competing for a place in the semi-finals which guarantees them airplay on KL.FM 96.7 with the ultimate winners and runners-up performing to thousands at this summer’s Festival Too programme in Lynn.”

Here are the four groups playing tomorrow:

THE WISE NAÏVE. They are a nine-piece funk band from Cambridgeshire and London. They have played at venues such as the Met lounge, The Brewery Tap and The Voo Doo Lounge as well as at the O2 Academy2 in Islington and headlining at 93 Feet East on Brick Lane. The Wise Naïve recently performed at Fawkes in The Walks and at the King’s Lynn Christmas lights switch-on. If you’re a fan of soulful guitars, a driving bass, funky drums, bongo beats, melodic horns, and a powerful female vocalist with moves like Jagger... you will have guaranteed fun with The Wise Naïve.

The Killing Culture

THE KILLING CULTURE. Formerly known as Kashmire, this group is back after a short hiatus and 2017 is the year they’re going to make their mark. Made up of Keiran Cook and Ben Spring sharing lead guitar, Kieron Larcombe on the bass, drummer David Crabb and vocalist Indie Fox, the outfit bring influences of Rage Against the Machine, Periphery, Halestorm and Limp Bizkit to create their trademark melodic alternative rock sound.

BLOODGATE HILL. The most senior act in this year’s competition with ages ranging from 30-55. North Norfolk rockers Bloodgate Hill were formed from the ashes of several Norfolk rock/punk bands. What started out as a punk covers band called No Decorum changed dramatically to a straight ahead full throttle original rock band with elements and influences from all styles of rock. The band began writing and rehearsing in 2015 when guitar player Toby Crafer joined founding members vocalist Bloomers and bassist Alan Rockley. Steve Plane arrived next on drums but switched to second guitar when Dave Wakefield joined to occupy the drum stool. With a stable line up, the band had knocked together 15 original songs and started to gig in the autumn of 2016.

YUBA CREEK. This is a recently formed four-piece band from Norwich. Coral Cross is a local singer songwriter and has been circulating the music scene for several years with her cutting lyrics and catchy melodies. Coral met Antony Baldwin also an experienced bassist in the local music scene earlier last year with the same interest of starting a new originals band with a fun, chilled and quirky vibe. They met Matt Wild (a creative drummer) in a pub after chatting to him on a band members’ website and began their collaborative journey. Elliot Dransfield (lead guitar) joined shortly after to complete the line-up. He came along to a practice and impressed everyone with his knowledge, creativity and understanding of what the band were looking for.

The band have been working together to create a unique yet varied sound for their original songs. The name Yuba Creek suitably fits the relaxing energy of the band but with a few upbeat and random covers thrown in they can also get the party energy flowing.