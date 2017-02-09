Romantic theme for Hunstanton poetry morning

A new season of poetry mornings with the Hunstanton Community Players will begin next Wednesday, February 15 at the Town Hall Basement.

The successful performance group meets every other month from 10.30am-noon and it costs just £2.50 to take part.

The first meeting is along the theme of “Romance and Heartbreak” as it’s the day after Valentine’s Day, but you can bring other poems along to read as well.

It is a relaxed and informal event where you can read your own poems, revisit old favourites or just sit and listen in like-minded company.

Future dates and themes: April 12, New Life; June 21, Holidays and the Sea; August 16, Summer Visitors; October 18, Autumn Colours; and finally December 20, Winter & Celebrations.

Everyone is welcome and refreshments will be available. Further information is available from the secretary on 01485 533933.