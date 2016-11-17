Rumer a guest at Rick Astley forest gigs

Rick Astley has announced acclaimed singer-songwriter Rumer as special guest for his 2017 Forest Live concert dates promoted by the Forestry Commission. There are six dates on the tour including a concert at Thetford Forest, near Brandon, on Saturday, July 1.

Rumer’s debut album, ‘Seasons Of My Soul’ sold over a million copies and she has been called “heir to Dusty Springfield and Karen Carpenter” by Q Magazine.

She has earned rave reviews for her live shows across the globe and success has seen her perform for President Barack Obama at the White House and the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

Rumer’s latest album release, ‘This Girl’s In Love: a Bacharach & David Songbook’, is released this Friday, November 25, and will feature some of Burt Bacharach and Hal David’s most memorable co-compositions.

Tickets and more details from the Forestry Commission box office tel 03000 680400 and www.forestry.gov.uk/music