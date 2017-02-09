Russell Brand summer date at Norwich Theatre Royal

One of the globe’s best-known comedians renowned for tackling taboos and poking fun at politicians is heading back to Norwich Theatre Royal.

Russell Brand will bring his brand new show Re:Birth to the stage on June 19. Tickets have just gone on sale in line with all the other venues on his latest UK tour (suitable 16 and over).

John Bultitude, of Norwich Theatre Royal, said: “Russell’s previous visit back in 2014 was a fast-selling show and we are expecting more brisk box office business on his return. “Friends of the Theatre will not miss out on enjoying his unique comedy style as we’ll be keeping a proportion of seats off sale just for them until our new season is announced in a few weeks.”

Russell enjoys a wide-ranging career in the spotlight combining comedy and political activism. He started off doing stand-up and some presenting becoming a UK celebrity as host of Channel Four’s Big Brother’s Big Mouth, the spin-off of Big Brother.

Big screen success also followed as he won roles in a number of movies including St Trinians, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and the remake of Arthur.

He is also enjoying a parallel career as a political activist campaigning on a number of issues and hosting a regular topical comedy web series called The Trews.

Meanwhile Russell is dropping a few hints about what will be in store when he takes to the Theatre Royal stage. He said the questions he will be pondering include “How do we make sense of the madness of our lives once we become parents? What am I going to tell my daughter about conformity and responsibility? What happens if she grows up to be like me or, worse, date someone like me?”

Tickets £8-£27.50, to book, log onto www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk or call the box office on 01603 630000.